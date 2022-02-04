Piper Sandler Cuts Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Price Target to $4.30

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $6.50 to $4.30 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SPIR. Bank of America downgraded shares of Spire Global from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.05 to $1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Spire Global to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Spire Global alerts:

NYSE SPIR opened at 2.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 3.33. Spire Global has a 52 week low of 2.01 and a 52 week high of 19.50.

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported -0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.09 by -0.18. The business had revenue of 9.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 9.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Spire Global will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Spire Global Company Profile

NavSight Holdings, Inc is a newly organized blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue a business combination target in any business or industry, it intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target business that provides expertise and technology to U.S.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.