Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,300 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the December 31st total of 240,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
LUKOY traded down $2.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.79. 55,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,556. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.05. Pjsc Lukoil has a 1-year low of $74.27 and a 1-year high of $107.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter. Pjsc Lukoil had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $35.24 billion for the quarter.
Pjsc Lukoil Company Profile
Oil Co LUKOIL PJSC engages in the exploration, production, refining, marketing and distribution of oil. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Production; Refining, Marketing & Distribution; and Corporate & Other. The Exploration & Production segment explores, develops and produces crude oil and gas.
