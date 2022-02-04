Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,300 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the December 31st total of 240,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

LUKOY traded down $2.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.79. 55,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,556. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.05. Pjsc Lukoil has a 1-year low of $74.27 and a 1-year high of $107.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter. Pjsc Lukoil had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $35.24 billion for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pjsc Lukoil in the fourth quarter valued at about $964,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pjsc Lukoil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $371,000. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pjsc Lukoil by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 172,713 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $16,432,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,081 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 438,947 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Pjsc Lukoil Company Profile

Oil Co LUKOIL PJSC engages in the exploration, production, refining, marketing and distribution of oil. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Production; Refining, Marketing & Distribution; and Corporate & Other. The Exploration & Production segment explores, develops and produces crude oil and gas.

