Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Short Interest Update

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800,000 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the December 31st total of 12,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days. Currently, 15.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, insider Robert Antokol bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.62 per share, with a total value of $3,243,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLTK. Ibex Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Playtika by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 308,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,353,000 after purchasing an additional 12,745 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Playtika by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after buying an additional 145,745 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Playtika during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Playtika by 10,738.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 10,631 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Playtika by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. 20.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Playtika in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on Playtika in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Playtika from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Playtika in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Playtika from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.

PLTK stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.93. The company had a trading volume of 43,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,625. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.59. Playtika has a 12 month low of $14.81 and a 12 month high of $35.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07). Playtika had a negative return on equity of 40.71% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $635.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.97 million. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Playtika will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

