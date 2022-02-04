Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Short Interest Down 17.8% in January

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 725,600 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the December 31st total of 882,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 357,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLYM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Plymouth Industrial REIT stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.75. 244,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,714. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.89 million, a PE ratio of -30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.22. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $32.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -88.42%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PLYM shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial started coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.