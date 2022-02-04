PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.65%. PNM Resources updated its FY21 guidance to $2.45 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.50-2.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PNM traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.58. The stock had a trading volume of 6,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.50. PNM Resources has a 1 year low of $43.84 and a 1 year high of $50.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is presently 58.22%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PNM Resources stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PNM. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PNM Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

