Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $101.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Popular, Inc. is a diversified, publicly owned bank holding company. The corporation’s principal subsidiary, Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, has one of the largest retail franchise in Puerto Rico, operating numerous branches and automated teller machines. The Bank also operates branches in the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, and New York. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Popular in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Popular in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.67.

NASDAQ BPOP opened at $90.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.33. Popular has a one year low of $60.81 and a one year high of $99.49.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. Popular had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 15.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Popular will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.133 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.72%.

In related news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $353,892.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPOP. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Popular in the second quarter valued at about $56,419,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 33.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,908,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,220,000 after purchasing an additional 475,111 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 2,876.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 351,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,283,000 after purchasing an additional 339,471 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 203.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 456,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,273,000 after purchasing an additional 306,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Popular in the third quarter valued at about $14,719,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Popular

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

