Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $655.54

Shares of Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 655.54 ($8.81) and traded as high as GBX 687 ($9.24). Portmeirion Group shares last traded at GBX 687 ($9.24), with a volume of 5,515 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 663.87 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 655.34. The company has a market capitalization of £93.70 million and a PE ratio of 35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 3.10.

About Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP)

Portmeirion Group PLC manufactures, markets, and distributes ceramics, home fragrances, and associated homeware products in the United Kingdom, the United States, South Korea, and internationally. It offers tableware, cookware, giftware, glassware, and tabletop accessories under the Portmeirion, Spode, Wax Lyrical, Royal Worcester, NambÃ©, and Pimpernel brand names.

