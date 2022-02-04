PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Acquired by Peninsula Asset Management Inc.

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. PPG Industries comprises 1.8% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 131.9% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 311.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 55.6% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at $47,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.65.

PPG traded down $3.30 on Friday, reaching $153.44. The company had a trading volume of 27,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,362. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.24 and a 200-day moving average of $160.07. The company has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $132.10 and a one year high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.85%. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

