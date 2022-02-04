PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,418.20

PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,418.20 ($19.07) and traded as high as GBX 1,436.88 ($19.32). PPHE Hotel Group shares last traded at GBX 1,380 ($18.55), with a volume of 46,719 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,725 ($23.19) target price on shares of PPHE Hotel Group in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,398.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,418.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.49. The stock has a market cap of £587.04 million and a P/E ratio of -6.14.

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Serbia, Croatia, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

