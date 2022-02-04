Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) Short Interest Down 19.7% in January

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 516,200 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the December 31st total of 642,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 411,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of PRPO opened at $1.24 on Friday. Precipio has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $9.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.25 million for the quarter. Precipio had a negative return on equity of 40.02% and a negative net margin of 98.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRPO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Precipio during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Precipio in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Precipio in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precipio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precipio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Precipio Company Profile

Precipio, Incis a cancer diagnostics and reagent technology company, which provides diagnostic products and services to the oncology market. Its products include ICP, HemeScreen, and IV-Cell, and services include primary diagnostic, SmartPath, SmartGen, HemeScreen Panel, and ICE COLD-PCR. The company was founded on March 6, 1997 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

