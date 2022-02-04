Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Hits New 52-Week High at $81.66

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $81.66 and last traded at $81.31, with a volume of 696 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.03.

Several brokerages have commented on PFBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. B. Riley increased their target price on Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stephens upgraded Preferred Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Preferred Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.60.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.74.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 43.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFBC. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Preferred Bank by 16.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Preferred Bank by 110,900.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Preferred Bank during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Preferred Bank by 8.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Preferred Bank by 14.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.