Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Announces Earnings Results

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Prestige Consumer Healthcare updated its FY22 guidance to $4.00-4.04 EPS.

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $61.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.70. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52 week low of $40.32 and a 52 week high of $63.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

In other news, insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $3,287,600.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 63.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PBH shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

