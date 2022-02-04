Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) will post earnings per share of $3.18 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Primerica’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.23. Primerica reported earnings per share of $2.45 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primerica will report full year earnings of $11.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.82 to $11.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $13.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.20 to $13.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Primerica.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98. The company had revenue of $693.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.09 million. Primerica had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Primerica from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.00.

Shares of NYSE:PRI traded down $3.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $151.57. 123,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,306. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.42. Primerica has a 12 month low of $139.78 and a 12 month high of $179.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 17th that permits the company to buyback $275.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.06%.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total value of $647,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total transaction of $521,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,985 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Primerica by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Primerica by 1,204.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

