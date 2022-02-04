Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 35.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,125 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAR. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PAR Technology by 11.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in PAR Technology by 5.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,012 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in PAR Technology by 14.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in PAR Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in PAR Technology by 61.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the period.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

Shares of PAR opened at $35.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.90. PAR Technology Co. has a one year low of $33.21 and a one year high of $90.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.79.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.51). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.51% and a negative net margin of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $77.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.69 million. On average, analysts predict that PAR Technology Co. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PAR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on PAR Technology in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on PAR Technology from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PAR Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.