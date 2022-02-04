Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,611 Shares of Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) by 13.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,611 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Rubius Therapeutics were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 34.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 13.1% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 4.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 17.2% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 19.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 6,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $44,216.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 55.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RUBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock opened at $5.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $38.71. The stock has a market cap of $532.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average is $15.69.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

