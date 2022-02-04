Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 449 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 4.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 21.4% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 8.4% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 1.5% during the second quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 2,965,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,348,000 after buying an additional 45,085 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 5,974.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 232,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,235,000 after buying an additional 228,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 9.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 252,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,338,000 after buying an additional 22,753 shares during the last quarter. 86.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HLF opened at $40.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.65. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $36.52 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.03.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HLF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Herbalife Nutrition has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

