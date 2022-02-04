Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,676 Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,676 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Chimera Investment by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Chimera Investment by 24,909.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 69,995 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Chimera Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,606,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Chimera Investment by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 147,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Chimera Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $343,000. 51.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CIM stock opened at $13.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.07 and its 200 day moving average is $15.28. Chimera Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $16.85.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $149.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.11 million. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 82.01% and a return on equity of 12.02%. Chimera Investment’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

CIM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Chimera Investment Profile

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

