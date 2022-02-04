Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) by 14.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 45.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $147,000.

In related news, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $46,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 31,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $934,602.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,996,904. 4.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $25.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.66. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TVTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

Travere Therapeutics Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

