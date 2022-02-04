Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Shares Down 3.6%

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) shares were down 3.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.92 and last traded at $20.92. Approximately 593 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 617,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.69.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PRVA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Privia Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. boosted their price objective on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Privia Health Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Privia Health Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $251.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.97 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Privia Health Group news, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $232,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 29,228 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $821,891.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,591,865 shares of company stock worth $127,052,518 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth $1,353,890,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at $291,754,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at $124,562,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at $109,079,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at $46,271,000. Institutional investors own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

About Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.