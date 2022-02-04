Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) released its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 10.77%.

Shares of PDEX traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.98. 3,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,411. The firm has a market cap of $91.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.59. Pro-Dex has a 12-month low of $20.06 and a 12-month high of $38.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

In other news, Director William James Farrell III acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $41,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pro-Dex stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) by 298.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.29% of Pro-Dex worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical device and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.

