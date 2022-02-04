Procaps Group S.A (NASDAQ:PROC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Procaps Group S.A (NASDAQ:PROC) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 6,044 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the previous session’s volume of 22,688 shares.The stock last traded at $9.31 and had previously closed at $9.55.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PROC shares. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on shares of Procaps Group S.A in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Procaps Group S.A in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compass Group LLC bought a new position in Procaps Group S.A in the third quarter valued at $7,687,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Procaps Group S.A in the third quarter valued at $3,344,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Procaps Group S.A in the third quarter valued at $2,798,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procaps Group S.A in the third quarter valued at $458,000. 14.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procaps Group S.A Company Profile (NASDAQ:PROC)

Procaps Group is a developer of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical solutions, medicines and hospital supplies. It develops, manufactures and markets over-the-counter and prescription drugs, nutritional supplements and high-potency clinical solutions. Procaps Group, formerly known as Union Acquisition Corp.

