Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 9,880 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 129,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,880 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for about 0.6% of Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $16,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,101 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,580,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,981,731 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,108,000 after acquiring an additional 29,597 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,711 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,955 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,976,000 after acquiring an additional 28,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $887,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $161.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.47.

Shares of AMAT traded down $3.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.45. The stock had a trading volume of 202,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,995,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.21 and a 1-year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

