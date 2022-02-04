Profund Advisors LLC Has $29.20 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,714 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.0% of Profund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $29,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 857.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $1,500,427.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,612 shares of company stock worth $11,652,117. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $670.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $513.24. The company had a trading volume of 62,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,999,659. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $567.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $611.58. The stock has a market cap of $242.10 billion, a PE ratio of 50.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

