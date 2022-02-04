Profund Advisors LLC Increases Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 46,565 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $9,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 64.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.92.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prologis stock traded down $2.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.48. 35,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,505,459. The stock has a market cap of $113.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.14 and a 12 month high of $169.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.96%.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

