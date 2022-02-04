Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Sells $327,285.70 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $327,285.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 26th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $320,371.80.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $326,536.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $387,511.60.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total value of $391,426.70.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total value of $421,664.60.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $396,508.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $421,914.50.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $417,582.90.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Norman Payson sold 8,130 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $441,133.80.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $527,788.80.

Progyny stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.02. 539,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,019. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24 and a beta of 1.72. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.45 and a 12-month high of $68.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.01 and its 200-day moving average is $53.06.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.52 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 18.96%. Progyny’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Progyny during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Progyny by 67.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Progyny during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Progyny by 1,532.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Progyny during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PGNY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

