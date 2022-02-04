Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) in a research report report published on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

PRVB has been the subject of several other reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of Provention Bio from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Provention Bio from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provention Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Provention Bio currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.18.

PRVB stock opened at $5.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.74. Provention Bio has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $15.98.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Provention Bio will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Francisco Leon purchased 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $40,182.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor Ramos purchased 5,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $33,754.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 14,501 shares of company stock valued at $98,911 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 44.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 100.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. 35.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

