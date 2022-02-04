PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) VP Mark Elliott Boulding Sells 779 Shares

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 779 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $31,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mark Elliott Boulding also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 7th, Mark Elliott Boulding sold 885 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $34,090.20.

Shares of PTCT opened at $39.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $66.01.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTCT. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 152,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,519,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,573,000 after purchasing an additional 309,160 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 7,989 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PTCT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

