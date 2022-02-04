Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) Short Interest Down 16.7% in January

Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Polyus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OPYGY traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.93. 493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,947. Public Joint Stock Company Polyus has a 52 week low of $72.90 and a 52 week high of $123.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.91.

Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter.

Polyus PJSC engages in the gold mining and geological exploration activities. It operates through the following business segments: Krasnoyarsk, Irkutsk Alluvial Gold, Irkutsk Ore, Yakutsk (Kurkhan), Magadan, Exploration, Construction, and Other. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

