Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.48

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.48 and traded as low as $0.37. Pulmatrix shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 656,697 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pulmatrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.29.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 million. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 283.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that Pulmatrix, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PULM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pulmatrix by 17.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,047,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 303,286 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pulmatrix by 68.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 487,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 198,146 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Pulmatrix by 19.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,848,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 455,233 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Pulmatrix in the second quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pulmatrix by 1,563.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 249,495 shares during the period. 13.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel inhaled therapeutic products for respiratory and other diseases. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of respiratory diseases and infections. It offers products based on its proprietary dry powder delivery technology, iSPERSE, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

