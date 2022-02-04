PYA Waltman Capital LLC Decreases Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 19,114 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 416.8% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GE. Wolfe Research increased their target price on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.38.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.55. 125,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,127,305. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $88.05 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The firm has a market cap of $108.22 billion, a PE ratio of -15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.19.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.14%.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

