PYA Waltman Capital LLC Grows Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Markel comprises approximately 6.0% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. PYA Waltman Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Markel worth $11,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Markel by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Markel by 345.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Markel by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,566,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Markel by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 43,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,107,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

NYSE:MKL traded up $3.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,264.15. The company had a trading volume of 128 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,361. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $1,050.02 and a 52-week high of $1,343.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,231.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,248.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $17.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.93 by $1.90. Markel had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $15.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 58.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MKL shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Markel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,363.75.

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,251.30 per share, for a total transaction of $31,282.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Markel Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.