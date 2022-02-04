Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Short Interest Update

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,500 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the December 31st total of 118,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 286,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Pyxis Tankers by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 749,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 359,003 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Pyxis Tankers by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 57,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pyxis Tankers by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 2.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PXS stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Pyxis Tankers has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.67. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of -0.57.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The transportation company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Pyxis Tankers had a negative net margin of 43.90% and a negative return on equity of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pyxis Tankers will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PXS. Univest Sec reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers, Inc is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also involves in the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. The company was founded by Valentios Valentis on March 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

