Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Issued By Piper Sandler

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Equity Residential in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.77. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Equity Residential’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.22.

NYSE:EQR opened at $91.59 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $62.23 and a 1 year high of $93.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.53 and a 200-day moving average of $85.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.79.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $645.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.11 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 43.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.46%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 67,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $5,978,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 39,674 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $3,491,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,641 shares of company stock worth $10,352,508. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Equity Residential by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 6.6% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Equity Residential by 0.5% during the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Equity Residential by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 19,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

