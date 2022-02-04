Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for SmartFinancial, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:SMBK)

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of SmartFinancial in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price target on SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of SMBK stock opened at $26.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $444.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.99. SmartFinancial has a one year low of $20.29 and a one year high of $28.63.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 23.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMBK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SmartFinancial by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in SmartFinancial by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in SmartFinancial by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in SmartFinancial by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in SmartFinancial by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. 46.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is 10.71%.

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

