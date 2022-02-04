Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for First Foundation Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of First Foundation in a report issued on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the bank will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.48. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Foundation’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 34.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

FFWM has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens began coverage on shares of First Foundation in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their target price on First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

FFWM opened at $26.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.86 and its 200 day moving average is $25.68. First Foundation has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This is an increase from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. First Foundation’s payout ratio is presently 14.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in First Foundation by 6.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,289,000 after purchasing an additional 247,100 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in First Foundation by 6.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in First Foundation by 6.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in First Foundation in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Foundation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

