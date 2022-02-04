Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Waters in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $2.35 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Waters’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.80 EPS.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. The company had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.65 EPS. Waters’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $369.67.

Waters stock opened at $328.63 on Friday. Waters has a 52 week low of $258.91 and a 52 week high of $428.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $364.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.86.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Waters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Waters by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,558 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waters in the third quarter worth $2,233,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 7.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 19.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total transaction of $1,344,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

