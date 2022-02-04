Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Issued By SVB Leerink

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Waters in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn $2.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.41. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Waters’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.84 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.75 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $328.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. Waters has a 12-month low of $258.91 and a 12-month high of $428.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $340.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.79. The company has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.86.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.40 million. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.65 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Waters by 634.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 772,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $267,070,000 after purchasing an additional 667,524 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter worth about $153,921,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Waters by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,267,712 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $468,178,000 after purchasing an additional 239,299 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waters by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 406,257 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $140,407,000 after buying an additional 210,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waters by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 489,360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,848,000 after buying an additional 197,433 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total value of $1,344,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Waters

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

