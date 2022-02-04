Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Arbutus Biopharma Co. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Arbutus Biopharma in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Ding now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.16). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

ABUS has been the topic of several other reports. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Arbutus Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.42.

Shares of ABUS stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.56. Arbutus Biopharma has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $6.50. The firm has a market cap of $373.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.74.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $3.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 1,942.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,156,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 1,099,484 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 366.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 188,576 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 178.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,835,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,682,000 after buying an additional 3,737,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $685,000. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

