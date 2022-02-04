Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Boosted by Desjardins

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) – Analysts at Desjardins raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Montreal in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the bank will earn $2.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.57. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s FY2022 earnings at $10.03 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BMO. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.67.

BMO stock opened at $116.47 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $75.19 and a 12-month high of $120.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $75.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.20.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.08. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 164,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter worth $400,000. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,159,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,803,000 after purchasing an additional 354,609 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 393,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,348,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.98% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $1.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.44%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

