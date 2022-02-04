Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Decreased by Piper Sandler

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Chubb in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.33 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.37. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chubb’s FY2022 earnings at $14.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.88 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.20 EPS.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.44.

CB stock opened at $207.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.68. Chubb has a 52 week low of $155.07 and a 52 week high of $208.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.28%.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,891,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in Chubb by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 19,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chubb by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,269,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,118,000 after buying an additional 179,230 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Chubb by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 513,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,107,000 after buying an additional 10,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

