Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for CVB Financial Corp. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CVB Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.32. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CVB Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a net margin of 45.41% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $114.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. CVB Financial’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of CVB Financial stock opened at $22.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.45. CVB Financial has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVBF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,562,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in CVB Financial by 1,116.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 705,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,364,000 after buying an additional 647,186 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in CVB Financial by 11.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,204,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,858,000 after buying an additional 628,007 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVB Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,027,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CVB Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,243,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,278,000 after buying an additional 318,301 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.86%.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

