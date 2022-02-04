Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Lowered by Analyst

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Heartland Financial USA in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.09. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HTLF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens raised Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $49.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.16. Heartland Financial USA has a 12 month low of $42.84 and a 12 month high of $54.03.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.10). Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 30.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 388.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 13.3% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the third quarter valued at $25,000. 59.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.60%.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

