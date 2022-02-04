Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Lowered by Analyst

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lennox International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $2.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.18. William Blair also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.98 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.50 EPS.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.36. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 273.37%. The company had revenue of $964.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LII. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lennox International from $294.00 to $258.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho began coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.57.

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $268.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $306.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.67. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $265.20 and a 12-month high of $356.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.29%.

In other Lennox International news, Director Todd J. Teske sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.51, for a total value of $191,706.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total value of $294,136.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,517 shares of company stock worth $3,360,259. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 12.4% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 500,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,732,000 after purchasing an additional 55,385 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lennox International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 464,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,755 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Lennox International by 52.1% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 281,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,955,000 after purchasing an additional 96,641 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Lennox International by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 160,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Lennox International by 1.4% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 83,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. 64.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.