Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Methanex Co. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Methanex in a report released on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.96 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.35. Methanex had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 10.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MEOH. Zacks Investment Research cut Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 31st. TheStreet upgraded Methanex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Methanex from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a $35.00 target price on Methanex and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 target price on Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $46.71 on Wednesday. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $29.61 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.99.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Methanex by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,236,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

