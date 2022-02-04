Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. Increased by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) – Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.66. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.17 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.91.

Ovintiv stock opened at $40.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.89 and its 200 day moving average is $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of -17.98 and a beta of 3.60. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $17.74 and a 12-month high of $41.69.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 29.47%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the third quarter valued at $36,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 481.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

