Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Raised by Piper Sandler

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) – Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Tompkins Financial in a report issued on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.43. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tompkins Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.18). Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tompkins Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Tompkins Financial stock opened at $79.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Tompkins Financial has a 12 month low of $69.96 and a 12 month high of $92.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,451,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,348,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,604,000 after purchasing an additional 20,885 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,629,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 187,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tompkins Financial news, CEO David S. Boyce sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory J. Hartz sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total value of $160,309.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.75%.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

