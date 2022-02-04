Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Trane Technologies plc Issued By William Blair (NYSE:TT)

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trane Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 1st. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the company will earn $1.98 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.21. William Blair also issued estimates for Trane Technologies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.85 EPS.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $189.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stephens upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $242.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.53.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $161.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.80. Trane Technologies has a 1-year low of $144.78 and a 1-year high of $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TT. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 12.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 15.7% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,986,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 36,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.04, for a total value of $6,988,340.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,716 shares of company stock worth $18,696,841 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

