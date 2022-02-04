Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sally Beauty in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.44. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 148.76%. The company had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SBH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sally Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Shares of SBH stock opened at $17.16 on Friday. Sally Beauty has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $25.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.66 and a 200-day moving average of $18.33.

In other news, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $60,921.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $100,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,401 shares of company stock valued at $319,171 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,570,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,062,000 after purchasing an additional 56,444 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 15,406,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $259,604,000 after purchasing an additional 432,093 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,139,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $267,925,000 after acquiring an additional 382,494 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,326,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,492,000 after acquiring an additional 291,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,629,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,399 shares during the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

