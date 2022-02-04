Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Central Garden & Pet Cut by Truist Financial (NASDAQ:CENT)

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.30. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

Separately, Argus cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENT opened at $47.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.60. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $43.01 and a 12 month high of $62.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.24 and its 200 day moving average is $49.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 115,033.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 17.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

