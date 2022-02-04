Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Boosted by KeyCorp

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of D.R. Horton in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the construction company will earn $3.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.07. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s Q1 2023 earnings at $3.14 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.21.

DHI stock opened at $88.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.66. D.R. Horton has a 12-month low of $72.57 and a 12-month high of $110.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.38. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.87%.

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $106,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total transaction of $46,826.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,470 shares of company stock worth $12,575,686. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,327,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,385,145,000 after purchasing an additional 122,901 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 3.3% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 8,599,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $722,138,000 after purchasing an additional 272,169 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $508,995,000. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 1.4% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 4,322,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $362,974,000 after purchasing an additional 58,794 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 365.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,018,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

